Penn Medicine Orthopaedic Researcher Receives Preeminent Bioengineering Award
Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— Louis J. Soslowsky, PhD, the Fairhill Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, will receive the H.R. Lissner Medal from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). The Medal recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of bioengineering and is widely viewed as the highest honor in the bioengineering community. Soslowsky is also associate dean for Research Integration and the founding director of the Penn Center for Musculoskeletal Disorders.
An expert in orthopaedic bioengineering and functional tissue engineering, Soslowsky focuses his research on soft connective tissue and joint mechanics, seeking to identify the causes of tendon and ligament injury, healing, repair, and regeneration. He also studies shoulder joint mechanics, examining relationships between tissue injury and joint loading in normal and abnormal states.
Soslowsky will deliver a plenary lecture and receive his award at the World Congress of Biomechanics in Dublin, Ireland in the summer 2018.
He has published more than 200 peer reviewed articles in professional journals. His honors and awards include the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Kappa Delta Ann Doner Vaughan Award, Charles S. Neer Award for Excellence in Basic Science Research (twice), American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine Hughston Award, Whitaker Foundation Special Opportunity Award, the ASME Y.C. Fung Young Investigator Award, and the Outstanding Mentorship Award from the Orthopaedic Research Society. Soslowsky is a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering,
He received his PhD in engineering mechanics in 1991 from Columbia University.
The H. R. Lissner Award is named in honor of professor H. R. Lissner of Wayne State University for his pioneering work in biomechanics, which began in 1939.
