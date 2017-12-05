American College of Radiology Names Gold Medalists, Honorary Fellows and Distinguished Achievement Awardee

Newswise — RESTON, VA — The American College of Radiology (ACR) Board of Chancellors (BOC) selected three innovators as 2018 Gold Medalists for their extraordinary service to the College or radiology. Honors will be bestowed during the ACR 2018 Annual Meeting, to be held May 19–23, 2018, in Washington, DC.

The following individuals will receive the ACR Gold Medal:

Marilyn J. Goske, MD, FACR, of Lexington, MA, chair emeritus of the Image Gently Alliance and professor/clinical emerita, department of radiology, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

Barry D. Pressman, MD, FACR, of Los Angeles, CA, former ACR president and chair of the department of radiology, Cedars Sinai Medical Center

Donald L. Resnick MD, FACR, of Del Mar, CA, former president of the International Skeletal Society, and professor emeritus, department of radiology, University of California, San Diego

The following candidates were approved by the ACR BOC to receive Honorary Fellowships in recognition of their contributions to the science or practice of radiology.

Corrado Bibbolino, MD, of Rome, Italy, former chief of the department of radiology and department of clinical services and clinical research at the (Italy) National Institute for Infectious Diseases

Yasushi Nagata, MD, of Hiroshima, Japan, professor and chair of radiation oncology at Hiroshima University Graduate School of Medical Sciences

In addition, James L. Morrison, of Leesburg, VA, will receive the Distinguished Achievement Award for notable service to the College and the profession. Morrison served as ACR assistant executive director of membership and executive vice president, retiring in 2013 after nearly 18 years of service.

Registration is open for ACR 2018 Annual Meeting, which will be held May 19–23, 2018, at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC. The ACR Resident and Fellow Section will meet May 18–19, 2018. Online abstract submission is open until Dec. 15. View the ACR 2018 meeting schedule.

###

About the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.

To arrange an interview with an ACR member, please contact Shawn Farley at 703-648-8936, Maryann Verrillo at 703-390-9822 or email PR@acr.org.