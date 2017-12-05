Auburn University Expands Research Engagement with State, Regional and National Partners

AUBURN, Ala., Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Auburn University President Steven Leath has launched a new research and development program to drive collaboration with leading businesses, industries and government agencies.

The Presidential Awards for Interdisciplinary Research, or PAIR, will provide $5 million in the next three years to support Auburn researchers in building competitive teams that will advance major technology developments, scientific discoveries or scholarly advances with broad economic, health or societal impact.

"PAIR is one of our first steps in a more aggressive strategy as a partnership university," said Leath, whose background is in research. "By fueling cross-discipline research and scholarship, we're sending a signal to industry and government that Auburn is open for business."

Auburn researchers seeking PAIR funding will define an integrated interdisciplinary research effort distinguished by intellectual excellence, scholarly advances, innovative discoveries or technological developments.

"By boosting our internal investment, we're helping Auburn scientists, engineers and researchers engage on a larger scale with those who want and need university expertise," said John Mason, vice president for research and economic development.

A similar program, launched while Leath was president of Iowa State University, successfully funded research and partnership collaboration in such areas as health sciences and food security. Proposal criteria and other program information are available at https://cws.auburn.edu/ovpr/pm/pair.

