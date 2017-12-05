Babson College to Award Full-Tuition Scholarships to Public High School Students in Boston, Lawrence, San Francisco, and Miami

Newswise — Babson College is offering four-year, full-tuition Diversity Leadership Awards to public high school students in San Francisco, Miami, and Boston, as well as neighboring Lawrence, Massachusetts. Students receiving such scholarships demonstrate the greatest potential for leadership in creating a diverse community at Babson.

In addition to its main campus located in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has established education hubs in Boston, San Francisco, and Miami, which is why students from these communities are being offered this opportunity.

“We are pleased to expand the Diversity Leadership Awards, enhance our partnership with the cities of San Francisco, Miami, Boston and Lawrence, and continue our efforts to increase access to Babson’s undergraduate degree program,” says Babson College President Kerry Healey. “By supporting talented and diverse public school students from across the country, we are seeking to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs – providing a transformative educational experience and equipping aspiring leaders with the skills and resources they will need to create social and economic value everywhere.”

Diversity Leadership Award candidates are evaluated based on the information in their admission and financial aid applications; no additional application is required. Scholars with greater levels of financial need will also be awarded additional grant funds, in varying amounts based on need, to help with room and board, books, and supplies.

“We look forward to offering the Diversity Leadership Awards to incoming students we know will be extremely deserving of such support,” says Babson’s Dean of Undergraduate Admission Courtney Minden. “Our diverse community is what makes the Babson experience so special, and we look forward to continuing to create an even more culturally-rich environment for our students.”

Babson College, committed to providing the financial resources needed to support its students, awards $43 million in undergraduate aid, with $36 million coming directly from Babson in the form of grants and scholarships. Approximately 50 percent of Babson’s undergraduates receive financial assistance.

Diversity Leadership Scholars at Babson

Recipients of this award participate in:

First-Year Scholars Retreat—joining other scholars and mentors for an off-site weekend retreat comprised of community building and leadership development activities.

Lead Partners—matched with upperclass students who will help them achieve outlined goals and navigate the many opportunities on campus.

Monthly Meet-Ups—gathering periodically for community building, information sharing, and fellowship.

Community Building—including social events and outings each semester, in addition to professional and personal development opportunities throughout the year.

One-on-One Advising—meeting with advisors to communicate progress and identify resources for success.

