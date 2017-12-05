Collections, Artifacts Explore the #Halifaxexplosion on the 100th Anniversary of the Disaster

The University of Delaware offers researchers who can discuss the Halifax Explosion, a maritime disaster in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on the morning of December 6, 1917.

UD's Disaster Research Center manages one of the world’s most complete collections on the social and behavioral science aspects of disasters. The university's E. L. Quarantelli Resource Collection contains several resources related to the Halifax disaster.

The university was also home to Professor Joseph Scanlon, one of the leading Canadian experts on this event who has donated several artifacts related to the explosion. These items include letters from family members and descendants of those impacted.