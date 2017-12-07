URI Graduate School of Oceanography Scientists to Present Research at National Meeting, Dec. 11-15

Newswise — NARRAGANSETT, R.I., Dec. 4, 2017—Oceanographers from the University of Rhode Island will once again present their research and posters during an international Earth science meeting this month.

Faculty, staff and students at URI's Graduate School of Oceanography (GSO) are among the thousands of scientists attending the 50th annual gathering of the American Geophysical Union, or AGU, Dec. 11–15 in New Orleans.

The largest and preeminent Earth and space science meeting in the world, the conference gives GSO scientists a chance to discuss their work, hear about new research and network with colleagues. Nearly 24,000 researchers are expected.

The GSO topics reflect the depth of research on the Bay Campus. Among the faculty, researchers and students presenting are:

Xueyang Bao, Yang Shen and Nian Wang (wave modeling)

Justine Sauvage, Arthur J. Spivack and Steven D’Hondt (global distribution of radiolytic production in marine sediment);

Kelton McMahon (examination of modern and ancient penguin eggshells to examine penguins’ dietary shifts over time);

Loes van Dam, Chris Kincaid, Rob Pockalny and Tucker Sylvia (physical modeling of mid-ocean ridge);

Katie Pratt (programs to support early-career scientists).

For the full list of scientific abstracts for the GSO-affiliated presentations, including dates, times and locations, visit the GSO website at http://web.uri.edu/gso/gso-at-the-agu-2017-meeting.

“The fall AGU meeting is more than just a place to showcase our scientific results,” says David Smith, GSO associate dean. “Scientists learn the newest information and develop collaborations. In addition, these meetings are essential for our students to establish professional networks that may lead to their next steps after graduate school.”

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY