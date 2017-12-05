WashU Experts: Wildfire Research
Washington University in St. Louis
Article ID: 686241
Released: 5-Dec-2017 3:15 PM EST
Source Newsroom: Washington University in St. Louis
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis's School of Engineering & Applied Science are recreating wildfires in the lab to better understand the ones that rage out of control. They are zeroing in on the particulate matter emitted during these increasingly more frequent natural disasters.
https://engineering.wustl.edu/news/Pages/Recreating-wildfires.aspx