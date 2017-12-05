Gulf of Mexico Alliance Announces 2017 Gulf Star Projects
Article ID: 686243
Released: 5-Dec-2017 3:45 PM EST
Source Newsroom: Gulf of Mexico Alliance
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — (Ocean Springs, MS) The Gulf of Mexico Alliance (GOMA) announced the award of more than $666,000 for 11 Gulf Star projects. This is the second year of the Gulf Star public-private partnership program. The awards, developed in consultation with GOMA’s Priority Issue Teams, address small, but foundational issues associated with coastal resilience, water quality, habitat resources, data and monitoring, wildlife, education, and ecosystem services. Together, these projects will provide data and information to inform the larger restoration efforts in the region.
The five year program supports projects that are tied to healthy ecosystems that impact Gulf economies. The 2017 Gulf Star partners include all five Gulf States, NOAA, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Shell, Freeport McMoRan, The Nature Conservancy, Anadarko, and BHP Billiton. Gulf Star contributions from these partners leverage dollar for dollar.
“Some of our second year projects are building on the first. This allows for continuity across some of our Teams and for more impactful projects. We are looking forward to initiating all of the work in January 2017.” – Laura Bowie, Executive Director of the Gulf of Mexico Alliance.
Unlike other restoration programs in the region, the Gulf Star program is completely voluntary and is a result of the dedication to the philosophy that collaboration bring exponential results. The 2017 project are:
Coastal Resilience
- Fostering Resilient Building Practices I Smart Home America
Project Location: Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas
- Pointe-Au-Chien Community Resilience I First People’s Conservation Council, Louisiana Sea Grant, and Lowlander Center
Project Location: Louisiana
Data and Monitoring
- Monitoring and Metadata Catalog I University of South Florida Water Institute
Project Location: Alabama
- Living Shoreline Data Inventory, Gap Analysis, and Geodatabase I Gulf Coast Research Lab
Project Location: Gulfwide
Ecosystem Services Assessment
- Incorporating Socio-Economic Indicators into the Community Resilience Index I Harte Research Institute
Project Location: Gulfwide/Texas
Education and Engagement
- Watershed Monitoring with Underserved High School Students I Mobile Baykeeper
Project Location: Alabama
- Video Case Studies I Mississippi State University Television Center and Dauphin Island Sea Lab
Project Location: Gulfwide
Habitat Resources
- Seagrass Status and Trends I CNL World Consultants
Project Location: Gulfwide
- Sea Level Rise Workshop – TBD
Project Location: Gulfwide
Water Resources
- Citizen Science Water Monitoring in the Florida Panhandle I University of Florida
Project Location: Florida
- Louisiana Inshore to Offshore Water Monitoring I Louisiana Coastal Protection and RestorationAuthority
Project Location: Louisiana
Wildlife and Fisheries
- Understanding Recovery and Species Use of Restored Habitats I Abt Associates
Project Location: Gulfwide
Brief project summaries and complete program information can be found on the Alliance webpage http://www.gulfofmexicoalliance.org/tools-and-resources/gulf-star-overview/.