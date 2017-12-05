Gulf of Mexico Alliance Announces 2017 Gulf Star Projects

Newswise — (Ocean Springs, MS) The Gulf of Mexico Alliance (GOMA) announced the award of more than $666,000 for 11 Gulf Star projects. This is the second year of the Gulf Star public-private partnership program. The awards, developed in consultation with GOMA’s Priority Issue Teams, address small, but foundational issues associated with coastal resilience, water quality, habitat resources, data and monitoring, wildlife, education, and ecosystem services. Together, these projects will provide data and information to inform the larger restoration efforts in the region.

The five year program supports projects that are tied to healthy ecosystems that impact Gulf economies. The 2017 Gulf Star partners include all five Gulf States, NOAA, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Shell, Freeport McMoRan, The Nature Conservancy, Anadarko, and BHP Billiton. Gulf Star contributions from these partners leverage dollar for dollar.

“Some of our second year projects are building on the first. This allows for continuity across some of our Teams and for more impactful projects. We are looking forward to initiating all of the work in January 2017.” – Laura Bowie, Executive Director of the Gulf of Mexico Alliance.

Unlike other restoration programs in the region, the Gulf Star program is completely voluntary and is a result of the dedication to the philosophy that collaboration bring exponential results. The 2017 project are:

Coastal Resilience

Fostering Resilient Building Practices I Smart Home America

Project Location: Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas

Pointe-Au-Chien Community Resilience I First People's Conservation Council, Louisiana Sea Grant, and Lowlander Center

Project Location: Louisiana

Data and Monitoring

Monitoring and Metadata Catalog I University of South Florida Water Institute

Project Location: Alabama

Living Shoreline Data Inventory, Gap Analysis, and Geodatabase I Gulf Coast Research Lab

Project Location: Gulfwide

Ecosystem Services Assessment

Incorporating Socio-Economic Indicators into the Community Resilience Index I Harte Research Institute

Project Location: Gulfwide/Texas

Education and Engagement

Watershed Monitoring with Underserved High School Students I Mobile Baykeeper

Project Location: Alabama

Video Case Studies I Mississippi State University Television Center and Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Project Location: Gulfwide

Habitat Resources

Seagrass Status and Trends I CNL World Consultants

Project Location: Gulfwide

Sea Level Rise Workshop – TBD

Project Location: Gulfwide

Water Resources

Citizen Science Water Monitoring in the Florida Panhandle I University of Florida

Project Location: Florida

Louisiana Inshore to Offshore Water Monitoring I Louisiana Coastal Protection and RestorationAuthority

Project Location: Louisiana

Wildlife and Fisheries

Understanding Recovery and Species Use of Restored Habitats I Abt Associates

Project Location: Gulfwide

Brief project summaries and complete program information can be found on the Alliance webpage http://www.gulfofmexicoalliance.org/tools-and-resources/gulf-star-overview/.