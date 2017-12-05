President Trump's Announcement on Jerusalem: AU Experts Available to Comment

WHAT: American University experts are available to comment on the anticipated acknowledgement of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by President Trump and, more broadly, his administration’s policy in that region.

WHEN: December 5 – ongoing

WHERE: On campus, in-studio, via email, telephone or Skype

Experts Available:

Dan Arbell, American University Center for Israeli Studies scholar-in-residence, is a 25-year veteran of the Israeli Foreign Service, serving in senior posts overseas in the United Nations, the United States and Japan, in addition to holding senior positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem.

Guy Ziv, assistant professor in the School of International Studies, is a specialist in U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East, U.S.-Israel relations, Arab-Israeli peacemaking, and Israeli politics. Prof. Ziv is the author of Why Hawks Become Doves: Shimon Peres and Foreign Policy Change in Israel. His opinion articles have appeared in many leading American and Israeli newspapers, including The Baltimore Sun, CNN.com, Haaretz, The Jerusalem Post, Newsday, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and USA Today.

Prof. Ziv said: “Jerusalem is Israel’s capital whether Trump announces so or not. What Israel and Palestinians need from POTUS isn’t a provocative statement, but rather a declared commitment to a two-state solution.”

