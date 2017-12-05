Seattle Surgeon Eileen Metzer Bulger, MD, FACS, Is Next Chair of the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma

Newswise — CHICAGO (December 5, 2017): The Board of Regents of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) recently appointed Eileen Metzger Bulger, MD, FACS, as the next Chair of the ACS Committee on Trauma (COT). Dr. Bulger is chief of trauma at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, where she serves as trauma medical director for adults and pediatrics.

Dr. Bulger’s appointment as the next COT Chair occurred in October. She will take office in March 2018 after the COT’s 2018 Annual Meeting where she will become the 20th Chair of the Committee on Trauma, succeeding Ronald M. Stewart, MD, FACS, of San Antonio, Texas.

“We look forward to Dr. Bulger’s exceptional vision and leadership as she directs the COT into its 96th year of working to improve the care of the injured patient. She is the perfect person to lead the COT into its next century of transforming care and reducing injuries across the globe,” Dr. Stewart said.

A Diplomat of the American Board of Surgery, Dr. Bulger is also board certified in surgical critical care. She earned a medical doctorate at Cornell University Medical College, New York City (1992). She completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Washington, Seattle (1992-1999), where she concurrently completed a two-year NIH Trauma Research Fellowship during her years of residency training (1995-1997), and then went on to complete a surgical critical care fellowship at UW in 2000.

Throughout her career, Dr. Bulger has mentored many surgical residents in paper and scholarship competitions. For nearly two decades she has served as the co-principal or principal investigator of a variety of innovative grant funded research projects related to trauma care, some of which focus on improving outcomes for crash injury victims, pediatric patients, and older adults.

Since her initial involvement with the COT in 2002, Dr. Bulger has contributed to many COT activities, often serving in a leadership role. She is a course instructor for the internationally recognized Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) program, and she served as the COT Washington State Chair (2003-2006); Region X Chief (2006-2012): Chair of the Emergency Medical Services Committee (2011-2015); Chair of the Membership Committee (2014-2017); and Executive Committee member (2014-2017).

The COT is dedicated to all phases of injury care–from prevention to rehabilitation. The Committee is supported by a network of 65 state and provincial committees, 11 international committees, and five military committees, with the majority of members being Fellows of the American College of Surgeons (FACS).

# # #

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 80,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. For more information, visit www.facs.org.