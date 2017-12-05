Comber Named to Association Forum’s 2017 Forty Under 40 Industry Leaders

Newswise — Park Ridge, IL. – Dean Comber, MBA, PMP, CSM, the Chief Finance and Innovation Officer (CFIO) for the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA), the professional association for more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), is the recipient of the Association Forum and USAE weekly newspaper fifth annual Forty Under 40 Award. A private awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 13th, and public recognition will be given during the Holiday Showcase Keynote and Networking Brunch in front of more than 1,000 association and meeting executives.

This prestigious program recognizes 40 accomplished association or non-profit professionals who are under the age of 40, demonstrate high potential for continued success in leadership roles and exhibit a strong passion for and commitment to the association management and nonprofit industries.

Comber has had many roles in the association, most recently heading the AANA’s first-ever project management office where he orchestrated the development of the association’s project management framework, documentation and governance system and implemented the corresponding cloud-based project portfolio management software solution.

“I hold this recognition by Association Forum and USAE Weekly in high regard,” said Comber. “I use my role as CFIO to strategically lead our members and staff by using high-level business strategies to accomplish out financial and IT goals. Being entrusted this responsibility for more than 52,00 CRNAs is indeed an honor.”

Other initiatives overseen by Comber include the redesign of the AANA website, CPC Core Modules, implementation of Tableau data visualization software for predictive analytics and the AANA’s financial accounting systems.

Comber has an MBA from Northern Illinois University (NIU) and a BBA in Management Information Systems from the University of North Dakota.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

