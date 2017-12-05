 
Return to Article List

North Korea Expert - Historical Background

Article ID: 686252

Released: 5-Dec-2017 4:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of California, Irvine

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. Politics, China News, North Korea News, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  • North Korea, The two Koreas, The bombing of North Korea, fuel conservation in Korea

    • David Fedman, assistant professor of history at the University of California, Irvine, can provide perspectives and context into the current situation in North Korea. He can talk about:

    *  The Korean War

    *  The two Koreas

    *  The bombing of North Korea during the Korean War

    *  The politics of fuel conservation in Korea

    He can be reached at 703-517-2545 or dfedman@uci.edu

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!