UDelaware prof, director of @icecpcoach & expert on national #Olympic committees can discuss #Russia @Olympics ban for doping

As director of the U.S. Olympic Committee's international coach development program, University of Delaware's Matthew Robinson is well positioned to comment on Russia beng banned from the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Robinson is a professor and head of the Sport Management Program in the Lerner College of Business and Economics at the University of Delaware. Robinson serves as Director of the International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program (ICECP) funded by the United States Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Solidarity fund.In 2013 in partnership with the United States Olympic Committee, Olympic Solidarity and Federation Internationale Basketball Association (FIBA) Robinson launched the International Coaching Apprenticeship in Basketball. He also served as interim Director of Athletics and Recreation for the University of Delaware in 2016.

Robinson has created sport initiatives in Turkey, Senegal, Ireland, and India and in 2007–08 worked for the United States of America Department of State in the area of Sport Diplomacy.

He consults in the areas of competitive analysis of team sports, feasibility studies, resource allocation planning, strategic planning, economic impact assessment, marketing research, branding strategy development, capital improvements and deferred maintenance planning for facilities. His clients have included: the United States Soccer Federation, the United States Olympic Committee and the Colonial Athletic Conference, United States Golf Association (USGA), the USGA 2009 Women’s Open, Thoroughbred Racing Association (TRA), the Baltimore Ravens (NFL) and Baltimore Orioles (MLB) to name a few.

Robinson is the author of the highly successful sport management textbook, "Profiles of Sport Industry Professionals: The People Who Make the Games Happen."

