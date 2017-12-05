SLU Law Prof Weighs in on Clash Between Religious Freedom and Discrimination in SCOTUS Cake Case.
Professor Chad Flanders is a constitutional law expert who teaches a course on religion and the First Amendment, the exact intersection where Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission lies.
A member of the Saint Louis University School of Law faculty since 2009, Flanders holds a JD from Yale and a PhD from the University of Chicago.
According to Flanders the case represents a clash of fundamental values and will result in significant precedent on either side.
