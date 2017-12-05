Ventura County Environmental Scientist says climate change means more Santa Anas, more fires in California unless something is done

Newswise — CSU Channel Islands Environmental Science Professor Sean Anderson, Ph.D. spoke this week at the 4th Federal Report on the State of Climate Science.

Because the Trump administration has banned federal employees from talking to the public/media about climate change, this report contains some of the best data out there.

There are several fires burning right now in California with fierce Santa Ana winds whipping them across homes and fields. Anderson says we can expect more of the same or worse and can explain the connection between climate change and the fires burning half of the county where he lives.