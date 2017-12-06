Holiday Health: GW Experts on Holiday Blues, Wellness & Weight Management, and More Available to Comment

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Dec. 6, 2017) — The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences has medicine and health experts available to comment on various holiday topics.

Holiday Blues

Daniel Lieberman, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, is an expert on depression and anxiety. He can speak about holiday stress and excess drinking during the holidays, and also on why feelings of disappointment are an inevitable part of the holidays even in the midst of the joy.

Lorenzo Norris, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, can speak to negative relationship patterns that may be experienced during the holidays.

Richard Ruth, associate professor of clinical psychology, can speak about depression and the holidays. His current research includes the intersection between clinical psychology and religion/spirituality.

James Sexton, assistant professor of professional psychology, can speak about depression, emotions, and self/other perception. This includes the influence of social media on emotional experiences. He can relate these topics to the holidays.

Holiday Wellness & Weight Management

Kaylan Baban, assistant professor of medicine, is an expert in diet, exercise, sleep, stress management, mind-body and a general holistic approach to lifestyle medicine. She can speak to these topics during the holiday season.

Marijane Hynes, clinical professor of medicine and director for the GW Weight Loss Clinic, can speak about making smart dietary decisions at holiday parties. She can also discuss tips for maintaining weight during the holidays and approaching weight loss as a New Years resolution.

Juliet Lee, assistant professor of surgery, is available to talk about weight loss treatments and bariatric surgery some may consider when making weight loss resolutions for the New Year.

Sleep & Stress

Brian Choi, associate professor of medicine and co-director of advanced cardiac imaging, is an expert on cardiovascular issues. He can speak on holiday stress and the impact this may have on heart health.

Vivek Jain, associate professor of medicine and director of the GW Sleep Disorders Center, is an expert on sleep disorders. He can speak on disrupted sleep during the holidays.

Winter Injuries

Raj Rao, chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, can speak to common winter injuries that occur from shoveling snow or stringing up lights. His special expertise is in spine, neck and back injuries.

Babak Sarani, associate professor of surgery and chief of trauma and acute surgery, is an expert on trauma and emergency care. He can speak about trauma-related incidences during the holiday season.