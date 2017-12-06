Bayshore Medical Center Welcomes Muhammad Abbas, M.D., Psychiatrist

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – December 6, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ is pleased to welcome board certified psychiatrist Muhammad Abbas, M.D., to the medical staff. Dr. Abbas is the associate attending, Director of Neuromodulation at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; has served as a clinical assistant professor at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School since 2012 teaching addiction courses to medical students and residents; and will be an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at the New Seton Hall – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley when it opens in 2019. He is also on the medical staff at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin.

“There is a great need for psychiatric services in New Jersey,” says Dr. Abbas. “I am proud to be able to offer my services to another Hackensack Meridian Health medical center to better meet the needs of our community.”

Dr. Abbas completed his undergraduate degree at Government College Multan and received his medical degree from Nishtar Medical College, both in Pakistan. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Nishtar Medical College and his residency in psychiatry and neurology at King Edward Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan.

In addition, Dr. Abbas served as a post-doctorate research fellow at Jefferson Headache Center, Department of Neurology in Philadelphia, completed an internship and residency in psychiatry at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, and completed a fellowship in addiction medicine from the University of Pennsylvania. He also completed an ECT/Neuromodulation fellowship at Columbia University in New York.

“Dr. Abbas will be a great addition to Bayshore Medical Center,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center. “We are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of patients admitted into our emergency department in crisis and it is critical that we have skilled mental health physicians available to treat these delicate patients. Having him on our medical staff is a great asset to the community and I am thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Dr. Abbas is a member of the American Psychiatric Association, the American Society of Addiction Medicine and the American Medical Association.

To learn more about behavioral health and psychiatric care at Bayshore Medical Center, please call 732-497 1776.

