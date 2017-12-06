 
MSU Expert Can Discuss Backlash of Making Jerusalem Official Capital of Israel

Government/Law, Religion, International Law, U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. Politics, Israel News, Middle East News
  • Israel, Jerusalem, Jewish Community, Israel And The Palestinian Territories; Nationalism And Ethnicity., International Relations

    • Newswise — An expert on Israeli politics and foreign policy, Yael Aronoff can explain the significance of making Jerusalem Israel's official capital and how it could affect U.S.-Irsrael relationsg. She recently published a book, "Political Psychology of Israeli Prime Ministers: When Hard-Liners Opt for Peace," and is working on another book about the fighting between Hamas and Israel. Aronoff previously served as the assistant for regional humanitarian programs in the Pentagon’s Office of Humanitarian and Refugee Affairs. She also served in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the Jacob K. Javits Fellow.

    Expert page: http://msutoday.msu.edu/journalists/expert/yael-aronoff/

    She can be reached at (517) 884-1275 or aronoffy@msu.edu

     

