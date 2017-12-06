Tulane Expert Available to Comment on Jerusalem

Newswise — Political science professor Mark Gasiorowski is an expert in international relations, the Middle East, foreign policy and US-Iran relations. He is available to discuss President Trump's plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, despite intense Arab, Muslim and European opposition.

"I think there is a good chance that violent demonstrations and terrorism erupt as a result of this. But it is impossible to predict how extensive it will be.



"This will certainly make peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine more difficult. And it will further undermine the US image as an honest broker in the peace process."



Mark Gasiorowski, professor of political science

