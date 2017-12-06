Bill D’Elia ’69 and David E. Kelley to Receive Serling Award

Newswise — Award-winning television producer/director Bill D’Elia ’69 and producer/writer David E. Kelley are this year’s recipients of the Rod Serling Award for Advancing Social Justice Through Popular Media. The pair will be honored at a ceremony on Dec. 7 at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California. This award is presented in honor of “Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling, who taught at the Ithaca College from 1967-1973.

The goal of the Serling Award is to recognize modern media professionals’ work that raises awareness of prejudice, inequality and society’s changing social norms. Actor William Shatner, who appeared on two episodes of Serling’s groundbreaking show “The Twilight Zone,” and also starred in “Boston Legal,” will present the award. The event’s MC will be Brian Herzlinger ’97, who credits D’Elia with hiring him into his first industry position, after the pair met at an Ithaca College event.

D’Elia and Kelley worked together on groundbreaking shows such as “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” Those shows were renowned for using court cases to showcase controversial topics and social justice issues. Several of the shows earned a Peabody Award, one of the most prestigious awards in electronic media, given in honor of “distinguished achievement and meritorious public service.”

D’Elia, who was the college’s 2017 commencement speaker, began directing television in 1991, when he helmed several episodes of the Emmy-award winning show, “Northern Exposure.” Over the course of his career, he’s won two Television Academy Honors Awards, and earned eight Emmy and four Golden Globe nominations.

Kelley, who was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2014, has won 10 Emmy awards, and is one of the few screenwriters to have shows air on ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.

“The partnership between Bill D’Elia as a producer/director and David E Kelley as a producer/writer has yielded decades of prominent television shows such as ‘Ally McBeal,’ ‘The Practice,’ ‘Harry’s Law’ and others that have bravely addressed contemporary issues of social justice, diversity and inclusion,” said Diane Gayeski, dean of the Roy H. Park School of Communications.

Ithaca College currently houses the Rod Serling Archives, a comprehensive collection of his television scripts, film screenplays, stage play scripts, films, unpublished works, awards and other materials. The Park School has one of Serling’s Emmys on display in its lobby.

The award ceremony honoring Kelley and D'Elia will be streamed live on Thursday, Dec. 7 at approximately 10:30 p.m. EST / 7:30 p.m. PST. The video feed can be viewed at https://www.ithaca.edu/rhp/serling/live/.