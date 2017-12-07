SOT Releases Issue Statement on Low-Level Arsenic Exposure

Reston, Va.; December 7, 2017 — To provide scientists and those interested in arsenic toxicity with a brief overview of the issues and complexities associated with understanding the health risk from low-level arsenic exposure, the Society of Toxicology (SOT) has approved a new Issue Statement on this topic.

“The Complexities in Assessing the Risk to Public Health of Low-Level Arsenic Exposure” discusses exposure assessment, models for arsenic toxicity testing, arsenic and metabolism, susceptible populations for arsenic toxicity, and policies and regulations related to arsenic.

SOT Issue Statements are intended to offer brief, balanced presentations of the science and related issues underlying an area of relevance to SOT and toxicology.

