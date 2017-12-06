Ebrahim Moosa: Trump Declaring Jerusalem Israeli Capital = Gasoline on Fire
Article ID: 686353
Released: 6-Dec-2017 4:20 PM EST
Source Newsroom: University of Notre Dame
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
For stories on Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital consider talking with Ebrahim Moosa, professor of Islamic studies here in Notre Dame's Keough School of Global Affairs.
Moosa is an expert in global religion as well as contemporary Islamic thought.
For this story he can especially comment on the responses from leaders of Muslim-majority nations, like those that have been issued by Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
He says:
“If President Donald Trump declares Jerusalem as Israel’s capital without implementing a pathway for lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, then he will also have to take responsibility for the consequences of his irresponsible unilateral action despite dire warnings from Middle Eastern allies and leaders.In an already volatile region Mr Trump's action will be akin to dousing gasoline on a burning fire. The US will also sign itself into irrelevance in MidEast matters. Without a two-state solution the very future of Israel might be in jeopardy.And, at least for the foreseeable future Palestinians will continue to be relegated to their second-class status and remain under Israeli occupation including East Jerusalem. However, the Trump administration might internationally become isolated by its action since it is unlikely that its European allies and members of the world community will follow its lead on this issue."
Feel free to follow up with Ebrahim directly at emoosa1@nd.edu or call his cell phone at +1-919-270-3431.