Ebrahim Moosa: Trump Declaring Jerusalem Israeli Capital = Gasoline on Fire

He says:

In an already volatile region Mr Trump's action will be akin to dousing gasoline on a burning fire. The US will also sign itself into irrelevance in MidEast matters. Without a two-state solution the very future of Israel might be in jeopardy.

And, at least for the foreseeable future Palestinians will continue to be relegated to their second-class status and remain under Israeli occupation including East Jerusalem. However, the Trump administration might internationally become isolated by its action since it is unlikely that its European allies and members of the world community will follow its lead on this issue."