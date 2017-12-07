Twelve Startups Developing In The Babson College Hatcheries

Newswise — Undergraduate and graduate businesses are developing this semester in the Babson College Hatcheries. A part of the John E. and Alice L. Butler Launch Pad, the undergraduate and graduate Hatcheries provide a vibrant atmosphere conducive to sharing ideas and information among student teams, faculty, executives-in-residence and visiting entrepreneurs.

The Hatcheries function like incubators where student entrepreneurs have access to professional and semiprivate workspace to grow their businesses. Student businesses go through an application process before they are selected. Teams are awarded space in the Hatcheries one term at a time.

Graduate Businesses

Fluxcon Management Consulting

Akhil Suresh Nair MBA'18

Fluxcon is a management consulting firm for mid-size businesses, start-ups and non-profit companies who gain valuable knowledge through our extensive market research, problem solving and strategic consulting services.

IndulgeYoSelf.com™

Mohit Juneja MBA'18

Augmented Reality for virtual try-on. Specifically, "Warby Parker for Jewelry."

Magnomer

Ravish Majithia MBA'18

Magnomer uses cradle-to-cradle principles to redesign plastic packaging by adding visual magnetizable elements that complement brand designs and enable recovery from waste streams for better recyclability.

Path to Success

Ryo Shibasaki MBA'19

Path to Success realizes that there is a world where people have equal opportunities to tackle with new challenges. Their first product aims to help people learn English.

Toast!

Sean O'Neill MBA'18

The Toast! tablet helps alcohol drinkers maintain a healthy liver and healthy body, while avoiding a hangover in the morning.

Waku - Healthy Traditions

Juan Giraldo MBA'18

Waku is a delicious herbal infusion known as “the healing water” that has been consumed for centuries in the Andes Mountains of Ecuador for its health benefits.

Undergraduate Businesses

.US

Jason Henares '20

We are a lifestyle apparel brand that represents universal sub-cultures.

caben

Vikrant Ghate '18

Retrofitted shipping containers designed to monetize underutilized real estate.

Gloomy Season

Lucas Lee-Tyson '20

Gloomy Season is a midrange streetwear and skatewear apparel company that primarily focuses in t-shirts, sweats, and jackets.

Taste by Numeral Solutions, Inc.

Ralph Haddad '20

Numeral Solutions aims to change the way people’s tastes are integrated with their daily experiences. Our first platform called Taste is an innovative modern approach to restaurant discovery.

Third Eye Innovation

Ernie Valladares '20

Building an aftermarket heads up display that projects the vehicles blind spot.

Uncontained

Daniel Brassloff '20 and Rumeer Keshwani '20

Uncontained provides instant and environmentally conscious mug cakes that just happen to be all-natural and gluten free.

