Karion Gray Waites, DNP RN FNP-BC CRRN Installed as President of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses

Newswise — CHICAGO (December 7, 2017): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) membership elected Karion Gray Waites, DNP RN FNP-BC CRRN, to serve as president of the association for the 2017-18 year. Karion took office at ARN’s recent REACH 2017 Educational Conference and Expo, held November 8 – 11, in Seattle. She has been an active member of ARN for 26 years, having served on the Board of Directors and as President of ARN’s Alabama Chapter.

Karion currently serves as Nurse Practitioner at UAB Spain Rehabilitation Center. In addition, Karion is an active member in professional development organizations including the Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals, the Case Management Society of America and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

###

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.