Loyola Medicine Oncologist Patrick Stiff, MD, Co-Author of Landmark @NEJM CAR-T Study, Offers Measured Evaluation of Therapy.
Article ID: 686413
Released: 7-Dec-2017 12:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: Loyola University Health System
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Loyola Medicine oncologist Patrick Stiff, MD, is available to discuss the landmark New England Journal of Medicine study on CAR-T cell therapy for lymphoma (embargoed until Dec. 10 at 10:30 am ET). Dr Stiff, a co-author of the study, offers a more measured evaluation of the benefits and risks of the treatment than some of the other expert commentary that's been published. Dr. Stiff says the treatment, while promising, is not a cure-all.