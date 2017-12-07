Wendy A. Wintersgill, MSN RN CRRN ACNS-BC Installed as Director of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses

Newswise — CHICAGO (December 7, 2017): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) membership elected Wendy A. Wintersgill, MSN RN CRRN ACNS-BC, to serve as a director of the association for the next three years, through Fall 2020. Wendy took office at ARN’s recent REACH 2017 Educational Conference and Expo, held November 8 – 11, in Seattle. She has been an active member of ARN for 23 years, having served on various ARN committees, as well as participated in ARN’s Greater Philadelphia Chapter.

Wendy currently serves as Clinical Nurse Specialist at Lancaster General Health/Penn Medicine.

###

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.