Michele C. Cournan, ANP-BC DNP FNP RN CRRN Installed as President-Elect of the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses

Newswise — CHICAGO (December 7, 2017): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) membership elected Michele C. Cournan, ANP-BC DNP FNP RN CRRN, to serve as president-elect of the association for the 2017-18 year. Michele took office at ARN’s recent REACH 2017 Educational Conference and Expo, held November 8 – 11, in Seattle. She has been an active member of ARN for 22 years, having served on the Board of Directors and various committees including chair of Health Policy, editorial board for the Rehabilitation Nursing Journal and chapter author of The Specialty Practice of Rehabilitation Nursing: A Core Curriculum.

Michele currently serves as Quality/Risk Manager at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, in Schenectady, NY, as well as Adjunct Faculty at Excelsior College. As President-Elect, Michele states, “I have learned so much through my involvement with ARN over the years, and I look forward to paying that knowledge forward.”

###

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.