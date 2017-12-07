ARN Past-President Stephanie Vaughn Bestows President’s Award to Michele C. Cournan, DNP RN ANP-BC FNP CRRN

Newswise — CHICAGO (December 7, 2017): Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) Past-President Stephanie Vaughn, awarded Michele C. Cournan, DNP RN ANP-BC FNP CRRN, the 2017 President’s Award. The award was presented at REACH 2017, ARN’s annual educational conference, November 8 – 11, in Seattle.

On awarding Cournan, Vaughn said, “Michele is a passionate advocate for rehabilitation nursing. Our ARN members have benefited from her expertise through the many classes and webinars she has presented. She is truly an innovative rehabilitation nurse leader and a worthy recipient of the2017 ARN President’s award!”

Cournan is Quality/Risk Manager at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital as well as Adjunct Faculty at Excelsior College.

Michele Cournan has been a tireless ARN educator, leader and ambassador for rehabilitation nursing. She has advocated for rehabilitation nurses on Capitol Hill and presented multiple educational courses on the IMPACT Act during the past year. Cournan has been a member of ARN since 2001 and is also a member of the Northeastern New York chapter.

