ARN Announces the 2017 Role Award Winners at its Annual Educational Conference – REACH 2017

Newswise — CHICAGO (December 7, 2017): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) announced the recipients of the 2017 ARN Role Awards at REACH 2017, ARN’s Annual Educational Conference, held November 8 - 11 in Seattle, WA. ARN Role Awards are given for outstanding contributions in various aspects of rehabilitation nursing.

Cathy R. Parsa, MA BSN CRRN RN-BC

Case Manager Award

The Case Manager Award recognizes a nurse who actively engages in the advancement of the case manager’s role within the rehabilitation field.

Cathy has been a rehabilitation nurse for her entire 34-year nursing career. As a case manager, Cathy is a coordinator of “team practice,” getting the full interdisciplinary team to work well together and help stay focused on the overall mission of serving veterans and improving their quality of life as they work on the path to wellness.

Cynthia Hernandez, BSN MSN/Ed. RN CRRN

Nurse Educator Award

The Nurse Educator Award recognizes a nurse who has contributed to the advancement of rehabilitation nursing care through an academic or educational role.

Cynthia has the ability to search out the best educational resources and current research studies, and to work with the interdisciplinary team to enhance current practice as well as implement best practices that will improve the lives of the veterans under her watch.

Mary Gollinger, BSN MS RN CRRN NEA-BC

Nurse Executive Award

The Nurse Executive Award recognizes a rehabilitation nurse who has contributed to the advancement of rehabilitation nursing care in a high-level administrative role.

Mary approaches all aspects of her responsibilities with a “patient first” perspective, ensuring that it is the driving force behind all decision-making. She insists on a team approach to decision making that is driven by data, not tradition. Mary’s two nominators noted her ability to wear many hats and juggle a multitude of tasks in her dual role.

Deepa Kannampuzha, MSN RN CRRN

Nurse Manager Award

The Nurse Manager Award recognizes a nurse who has contributed to the advancement of rehabilitation nursing care in a middle management position.

Deepa’s positive role modeling and mentorship for all of the nurses that witness her work and professionalism encourage others. Deepa leads by example, and has not only contributed to ensuring excellent patient care, but also excellent professional development, with 11 nurses from Rancho passing the CRRN exam in the past year.

Minette Filart, BSN RN CRRN CPN

Staff Nurse Award

The Staff Nurse Award recognizes outstanding practice by a rehabilitation nurse in a direct patient care role.

According to her colleagues, Minette is dearly loved by her young patients. According to her nominator, “although she may have poked them, turned them, stretched and hurt them, or made them cry during a procedure, in the end they all want Minette to continue to take care of them.” She demonstrates her love of rehabilitation nursing on a daily basis and is proud to share it with others. Minette advocates for her pediatric patients by providing excellent nursing care.

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional healthcare association dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.