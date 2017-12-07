Vanderbilt Expert on What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Government Shutdown

Newswise — NASHVLLE, Tenn.--This Friday, most federal agencies will officially run out of money and have to shut down if Congress is unable to agree on a new budget. Though it’s widely expected that Congress will petition for an extension to buy a few more weeks, Bruce Oppenheimer, professor of political science, says there’s no straight line to a resolution.

How long will Congress drag this out?

There is some debate over whether Congress will try to wrap things up before Christmas or whether they will give themselves a bit more time, and raise the pressure further, by pushing the deadline back until the last possible day: Dec. 30.

There are pros and cons to both approaches, Oppenheimer said, noting that a looming deadline is sometimes the best way for individual legislators or caucuses to push pet projects or unpopular provisions through. “When you’ve got a bill you have to pass, people tend to try to hold things hostage,” he said.

Waiting until the 30th gives Republicans more time to build consensus among their own party, but it also means risking having to make an unpalatable last-minute deal with Democrats if their votes still come up short. “The more the Republicans concede to the Freedom Caucus’ demands, the less likely Democrats will sign on,” he said. “In that case, the price [of passage] may have to be to keep auxiliary issues out, such as funding for the border wall.”

However, Oppenheimer said, the Republicans also face the extra challenge of ensuring that the budget doesn’t undermine any promises they made in order to pass their tax bill. “For example, there are commitments to Senator Collins that senators need to include.”

The government shuts down. Whose fault is it?

The second question is who will take the blame if the government does shut down.

History suggests voters will place the blame on Congressional Republicans, said Oppenheimer, as they did during the shutdowns under Clinton and Obama. This was true both when Congress failed to pass a budget on time, as it did under Obama, and when Congress was unable to override Clinton's veto.

What’s more interesting this time around is that there’s a unified government—meaning the blame could potentially fall to Trump if he doesn’t like the deal Congressional Republicans made. “If the budget doesn’t have funding for the border wall, will Trump veto it? And if he does, will he be blamed for it?”

Nobody wants to be a Grinch

However Congress ends up trying to pass the budget, legislators are likely to do their best to avoid a Christmas shutdown, Oppenheimer said. “One, it’s hard to get enough representatives to come back during the holidays to resolve it; and two, it’s such a slow media season that the shutdown will be the only story in Washington,” he said. “Besides, they don’t want to be blamed for ruining the holidays.”

No easy way out

Though Congress may be tempted to try to avoid these pitfalls by passing a longer continuing resolution to keep the government open while negotiations continue, Oppenheimer said this, too, has its risks—especially if they give themselves too much time. “The shorter a continuing resolution, the easier it is to keep people on board without having to add all kinds of extras,” he said. “The longer it goes, the more ‘gimmes’ get tacked on, and that makes it even harder to come to an agreement.”