Dr. Mohamad Cherry of Atlantic Hematology Oncology to Lead Meeting Session and Help Present Multiple Studies at Top International Blood Cancer Meeting

Newswise — Mohamad Cherry, MD, will lead a major session on new discoveries about the most common type of acute adult leukemia and help present results of four major blood cancer studies at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 59th Annual Meeting, December 9-12 in Atlanta, GA. The meeting is the world’s pre-eminent gathering of clinicians and researchers focused on blood diseases, who travel from nearly 100 countries to hear the latest research developments.

An internationally known hematology/oncology researcher, Dr. Cherry recently joined Atlantic Hematology Oncology, part of Atlantic Health System’s Atlantic Medical Group at Morristown Medical Center’s Carol G. Simon Cancer Center, from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center’s Stephenson Cancer Center. There, he held a number of senior appointments, and conducted pioneering research on leukemia and lymphoma drugs and other cancer research.

“I look forward to helping lead this discussion of pioneering research on acute myeloid leukemia and interacting with so many of the world’s leading blood cancer researchers at the ASH meeting,” said Dr. Cherry. “It is truly an honor to play such as leading role in this major conference.”

Dr. Cherry will serve as co-moderator, with Krzysztof Mrózek, MD, PhD of The Ohio State University, of a session the morning of December 9, entitled “Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Biology, Cytogenetics, and Molecular Markers in Diagnosis and Prognosis: Prognostic Information and Therapeutic Implication.” Dr. Cherry will help lead discussion on study results presented by six international research teams looking at underlying mechanisms and potential strategies for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AML is the most common type of acute leukemia in adults, which also occurs in children and is difficult to treat. Presentations will cover such topics as an analysis of certain genetic mutations and responsiveness to chemotherapy, and the evaluation of specific foreign substances in the body that may be new immunotherapeutic targets in pediatric AML.

“We are building a world-class cancer treatment and research team at Atlantic Health System,” said Eric Whitman, MD, medical director, Atlantic Health System Cancer Care. “Dr. Cherry’s prominent role in this year’s ASH conference is the latest of many examples of our oncology and hematology leadership.”

Dr. Cherry has served as a clinical investigator on numerous major studies, including four that will be presented at the ASH meeting. One presentation will present the first results of the ongoing Acute Leukemia Epidemiology, Survival and Endpoints (ALESE) study, which is examining various characteristics of participants in a large multicenter clinical trial. A second presentation will discuss preliminary results from an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial of a novel drug being tested in patients with advanced blood cancers. In a third study, Dr. Cherry and colleagues will present research analyzing the response of patients, based on their levels of white blood cells known as lymphocytes, to a type of immunotherapy. In addition, Dr. Cherry will help present preliminary results from a Phase I study of a new molecularly targeted treatment combined with intensive chemotherapy for newly diagnosed AML.

Background on Dr. Cherry

Prior to joining Atlantic Health System Cancer Care, where he will add to the team’s ability to treat leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, Dr. Cherry held appointments as associate professor of medicine (hematology/oncology), director of the hematology/oncology fellowship program, Mai Eager Anderson Endowed Chair in clinical trials and co-chair of the Academy of Teaching Scholars Faculty Development, Education and Mentoring Committee at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Stephenson Cancer Center. He also co-chaired the Leukemia Working Group at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute Blood Cancer Consortium. As principal investigator of multiple clinical trials, Dr. Cherry has performed groundbreaking research in the development of new therapeutics for relapsed and refractory blood cancers. He has also focused his research on studying epigenetics as biomarkers for response to chemotherapy in osteosarcoma. He has led Phase I, II and III clinical trials, funded by the National Cancer Institute and pharmaceutical companies.

Dr. Cherry has published a number of books and book chapters, and has served as lead author or co-author of more than 20 peer-reviewed papers published in leading scientific journals. He has lectured locally, nationally and internationally, and has presented or published his research at premier hematology/oncology meetings sponsored by ASH and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), among others.

Dr. Cherry is the recipient of numerous awards for his research, clinical and educational pursuits, including ASH HONORS for Hematology Opportunities for the Next Generation of Research Scientists (as a mentor) and the Medal of Excellency from the Board of Specialization and Academic Orientation – Lebanese University, Beirut. In 2015, he was selected as Hematology Advocate by the ASH Advocacy Leadership Institute.

With specialty training from some of the nation’s leading medical educators and researchers, Dr. Cherry completed clinical rotations in the leukemia department at MD Anderson Cancer Center and a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center Stephenson Cancer Center, where he was elected chief fellow of the Section of Hematology and Oncology. He completed two residencies – an internal medicine residency at Staten Island University Hospital and a laboratory medicine residency at the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Lebanon. Dr. Cherry earned his medical degree from Lebanese University, where he was third in his class. Dr. Cherry also received a Master’s of Science degree in clinical and translational research from Oklahoma University College of Public Health.

Dr. Cherry continues to serves as a mentor and advisor to fellows, residents and medical students. He contributes to continuing education, public health, and professional development.

Dr. Cherry is a physician with Atlantic Hematology Oncology at the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center -Morristown Medical Center campus. He can be reached at (973) 971-7960.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System, headquartered in Morristown, N.J., is an integrated health care delivery system powered by a workforce of 16,000 team members dedicated to building healthier communities. The system is comprised of 350 sites of care, including six hospitals: Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center, Newton Medical Center, Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center and Goryeb Children’s Hospital. Atlantic Health System also supports communities through Atlantic Medical Group, Atlantic Rehabilitation, Atlantic Home Care and Hospice, and its subsidiary, Atlantic Ambulance Corporation. Atlantic Health System sponsors the Atlantic Accountable Care Organization, one of the larger ACOs in the nation, and Optimus Healthcare Partners.