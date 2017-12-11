Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease: Shifting the Focus to Prevention

A 13-part news series on results presented at the International Conference on Clinical Trials for Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) has begun appearing on Alzforum. In it, find the annual news—both good and bad—of drug trials, as well as how the field is now focusing squarely on prevention trials. To that end, scientists are making progress on measuring cognition in the earliest stages of disease, picking up subtle memory problems before a person notices anything is wrong. Researchers have also found earlier molecular signatures of Alzheimer’s in the cerebrospinal fluid and blood, and they are honing imaging tools that allow them to study tau tangles in the living brain, tweaking ongoing prevention trials as these new tools become available. Perhaps above all, clinicians are trying out innovative ways to find, engage, characterize, and enroll the thousands of cognitively healthy, not-so-old participants needed for those trials.

Articles will post daily between now and December 15, after which the full package will be available.