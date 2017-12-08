Complimentary Press Registration Available for 2018 Winter Rheumatology Symposium

Newswise — ATLANTA – The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) welcomes members of the press to write about rheumatology research presented the Winter Rheumatology Symposium in Snowmass Village, CO on January 20-26, 2017. This year’s line-up includes presentations on such topics as perioperative management, biological approaches in osteoarthritis and an update on lupus nephritis.

Complimentary registration is provided to eligible members of the press to allow them to attend sessions on-site. Reporters interested in covering the symposium remotely should also apply for credentials in order to receive access to meeting materials. Details about eligibility requirements, how to apply for press credentials, and a program schedule for this year’s meeting is available on the WRS event page of the ACR’s website. All journalists interested in attending WRS should register by Wednesday, January 3. On-site registration will not be available.

Anyone with questions about the registration process or press policies/procedures should contact Ilani Lorber at ilorber@rheumatology.org.

