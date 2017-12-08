Rush University Medical Center Named a Top Teaching Hospital

Newswise — Rush University Medical Center has been named a Top Teaching Hospital by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit hospital watchdog organization. Leapfrog announced the recipients of its annual Top Hospital designations on December 7.

Rush is one of only 36 recipients of the Top Teaching Hospital honor nationwide, and one of two in Illinois. Rush also is among an elite group of 109 hospitals that Leapfrog recognized in any of its four Top Hospital categories, out of more than 1,800 eligible hospitals nationwide. The other Top Hospital categories are general, rural and children’s hospitals.

To be eligible to be a Top Hospital, a hospital must have participated in the most recent Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which Leapfrog conducts twice a year, and must have received an "A" in the latest round of twice-yearly grades for safety that Leapfrog awards. The grade is based on the survey and publicly reported health data. All three Rush system hospitals received A‘s in both of this year’s grading periods.

In addition to the safety grade, the criteria for the Top Hospital designation include other indicators of quality of patient care measured by Leapfrog’s survey, such as inpatient care management, medication safety, maternity care and infection rates. Leapfrog’s rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“The high quality of care that Rush University Medical Center provides already was evident in the 12 straight A’s we’ve received since Leapfrog began awarding safety grades. We’re proud that Leapfrog now also has recognized the broader extent of our excellent care by designating the Rush a Top Teaching Hospital,” said Larry Goodman, MD, CEO of the Rush system and Rush University Medical Center.

“Most importantly, the award affirms that we’re providing the highest level of care to our patients. I congratulate everyone at Rush whose hard work has made this and our many other honors possible.”

Top Teaching Hospital designation, A grade for safety are latest in steady stream of honors

Leapfrog’s Top Teaching Hospital designation and A grade for safety are the latest in a consistent stream of honors for Rush University Medical Center and the other Rush system hospitals. These accolades are unique among U.S. academic health systems and include the following recognitions: