NEJM to Pub 2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Studies. David Maloney, Head of Fred Hutch Clinical Immunotherapy Research, Can Discuss
Article ID: 686538
Released: 8-Dec-2017 2:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
New England Journal of Medicine is publishing two studies this Sunday, Dec. 10, on CAR T-cell therapy. Dr. David Maloney, who heads Fred Hutch's clinical immunotherapy research, is not a co-author but is familiar with both of the trials. If you're seeking an expert source to discuss their significance and provide perspective, he's available Friday evening (12/08) and all day Saturday.