NEJM to Pub 2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Studies. David Maloney, Head of Fred Hutch Clinical Immunotherapy Research, Can Discuss

8-Dec-2017

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

    Dr. David Maloney, head of clinical immunotherapy research at Fred Hutch, is available to comment on 2 upcoming NEJM articles on CAR T-cell therapy.

Cancer, Cell Biology, Immunology
    • New England Journal of Medicine is publishing two studies this Sunday, Dec. 10, on CAR T-cell therapy. Dr. David Maloney, who heads Fred Hutch's clinical immunotherapy research, is not a co-author but is familiar with both of the trials. If you're seeking an expert source to discuss their significance and provide perspective, he's available Friday evening (12/08) and all day Saturday. 

