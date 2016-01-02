Final Call for Abstracts - Due January 2, 2016

Newswise — Science of Consciousness Conference, Tucson 2018

PLENARY PROGRAM 2018 - Updated

TUESDAY - APRIL 3

2:00 pm - 4:10 pm

PLENARY 1 (PL1) Consciousness and Psychedelics

Robin Carhart Harris, Imperial College, London

Jimo Borjigin, University of Michigan

Anil K. Seth, University of Sussex

WEDNESDAY - APRIL 4

8:30 am -10:40 am

PLENARY 2 (PL2) Language and Our Inner Voice

Charles Fernyhough, Durham University

Riny Huijbregts, Utrecht University

Andrea Moro, IUSS School for Advanced Studies

11:10 am - 12:30 pm

PLENARY 3 (PL 3)

Cognitive and Consciousness Enhancement Technology

Patti Maes, MIT Media Lab

Steven Gullans, Cleveland Clinic, Excel Medical Ventures

2:00 pm to 4:10 pm

PLENARY 4 (PL4)

Neural Correlates of Consciousness: Where, When and How?

George Mashour, University of Michigan

Hakwan Lau, UCLA

Uta Noppenay, University of Birmingham

THURSDAY - APRIL 5

8:30 am - 10:40 am

PLENARY 5 (PL5) Physics and Consciousness I

Lucien Hardy, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics

Robert Alfano, City College of New York

Christoph Simon, University of Calgary

11:10 am - 12:30 pm

PLENARY 6 (PL6) Language, Evolution, and Consciousness

Noam Chomsky, University of Arizona

Thomas Bever, University of Arizona

Massimo Palmarini-Piatelli, University of Arizona

2:00 pm -4:45 pm

PLENARY 7 (PL7) Origin and Evolution of Life and Consciousness

Steen Rasmussen, University of Southern Denmark, Sante Fe Institute

Stuart Kauffman, Sante Fe Institute

Sara Walker, Arizona State University

Bruce Damer, UC Santa Cruz

FRIDAY - APRIL 6

8:30 am - 10:40 am

PLENARY 8 (PL8) Physics and Consciousness II

George F.R. Ellis, University of Cape Town

Anirban Bandyopadhyay, NIMS, Japan, IIIR, India

TBA

11:10 am to 12:30 pm

PLENARY 9 (PL9) Keynote – The ‘Meta-Problem’ of Consciousness

David Chalmers, New York University

2:00 pm - 4:10 pm

PLENARY 10 (PL10) Idealism, Panpsychism and Pan-Protopsychism

Deepak Chopra, Chopra Foundation, UCSD

Hedda Hassel Morch, New York University

Stuart Hameroff, University of Arizona

SATURDAY - APRIL 7

9:00 - 11:10 am

PLENARY 11 (PL11)

How Do Anesthetics Act to Selectively Prevent Consciousness?

Bruce Maciver, Stanford University

Robert Pearce, University of Wisconsin

Rod Eckenhoff, University of Pennsylvania

Travis Craddock, Nova Southeastern University

12:00 pm to 1:20 pm

PLENARY 12 (PL12) Perceptual Integration and Disintegration

Ladan Shams, UCLA

Anthony Hudetz, University of Michigan

2:30 pm - 4:40 pm

PLENARY 13 (PL13) Artificial Intelligence and Machine Consciousness

Paul Werbos, National Science Foundation

David Hanson, Hanson Robotics

Julia Mossbridge, IONS

Sophia the Humanoid Hanson Robot

WORKSHOPS

(Optional)

MONDAY April 2 (Session 1) - 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Language, Evolution and Consciousness – Bever, N. Chomsky, M. Palmarini-Piatelli and others Mapping the Field of Consciousness Studies – Combs Time and Consciousness – Montemayor, H. Atmanspacher and others Inner Experiences High Fidelity – R. Hurlburt, E. Schwitzgebel DEI East West Forum (part 1) Satsangi, V. Sahni and others

MONDAY April 2 (Session 2)– 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Philosophical Theories of Consciousness – Gennaro Quantum Biology – Tuszynski, A. Bandyopadhyay, S. Hameroff, others Consciousness, Pain and Addiction – T. Vanderah, Ibrahim, A. Patwardhan, Ditmanson, M. Zepprich, R. Gelb, Consciousness Hacking – Sanguinetti, M. Siegel DEI East West Forum (Part 2)

TUESDAY April 3 (Session 3) – 9:00 am – 12:30 pm (morning session only)

Network Science and Consciousness - Lee, A. Hudetz, G. Mashour, D. Pal Free Will, Agency and Consciousness – Pylkkanen, J. Wallezek, G. Musser Interfacing with Non-Ordinary States – P. Maes, J. Amores, A. Horowitz, MIT Media Lab AI/Robotics, Paul Verschure, Hanson Robotics

Co-Sponsors:



The Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson

The Center for Consciousness Science, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

TSC 2018 Program Committee:

Chair: Stuart Hameroff,

Co-Chairs: Tom Bever, George Mashour

John JB Allen, Harald Atmanspacher, Abi Behar-Montefiore, Betsy Bigbee, Alvin Clark,

Mary Peterson, Eve Isham, James Tagg, Erik Viirre, Nancy Woolf, Jay Sanguinetti,

Paavo Pylkkanen





###