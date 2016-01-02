Final Call for Abstracts - Due January 2, 2016
Science of Consciousness Conference April 2-7, 2018 Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, Tucson
Newswise — Science of Consciousness Conference, Tucson 2018
PLENARY PROGRAM 2018 - Updated
TUESDAY - APRIL 3
2:00 pm - 4:10 pm
PLENARY 1 (PL1) Consciousness and Psychedelics
Robin Carhart Harris, Imperial College, London
Jimo Borjigin, University of Michigan
Anil K. Seth, University of Sussex
WEDNESDAY - APRIL 4
8:30 am -10:40 am
PLENARY 2 (PL2) Language and Our Inner Voice
Charles Fernyhough, Durham University
Riny Huijbregts, Utrecht University
Andrea Moro, IUSS School for Advanced Studies
11:10 am - 12:30 pm
PLENARY 3 (PL 3)
Cognitive and Consciousness Enhancement Technology
Patti Maes, MIT Media Lab
Steven Gullans, Cleveland Clinic, Excel Medical Ventures
2:00 pm to 4:10 pm
PLENARY 4 (PL4)
Neural Correlates of Consciousness: Where, When and How?
George Mashour, University of Michigan
Hakwan Lau, UCLA
Uta Noppenay, University of Birmingham
THURSDAY - APRIL 5
8:30 am - 10:40 am
PLENARY 5 (PL5) Physics and Consciousness I
Lucien Hardy, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics
Robert Alfano, City College of New York
Christoph Simon, University of Calgary
11:10 am - 12:30 pm
PLENARY 6 (PL6) Language, Evolution, and Consciousness
Noam Chomsky, University of Arizona
Thomas Bever, University of Arizona
Massimo Palmarini-Piatelli, University of Arizona
2:00 pm -4:45 pm
PLENARY 7 (PL7) Origin and Evolution of Life and Consciousness
Steen Rasmussen, University of Southern Denmark, Sante Fe Institute
Stuart Kauffman, Sante Fe Institute
Sara Walker, Arizona State University
Bruce Damer, UC Santa Cruz
FRIDAY - APRIL 6
8:30 am - 10:40 am
PLENARY 8 (PL8) Physics and Consciousness II
George F.R. Ellis, University of Cape Town
Anirban Bandyopadhyay, NIMS, Japan, IIIR, India
TBA
11:10 am to 12:30 pm
PLENARY 9 (PL9) Keynote – The ‘Meta-Problem’ of Consciousness
David Chalmers, New York University
2:00 pm - 4:10 pm
PLENARY 10 (PL10) Idealism, Panpsychism and Pan-Protopsychism
Deepak Chopra, Chopra Foundation, UCSD
Hedda Hassel Morch, New York University
Stuart Hameroff, University of Arizona
SATURDAY - APRIL 7
9:00 - 11:10 am
PLENARY 11 (PL11)
How Do Anesthetics Act to Selectively Prevent Consciousness?
Bruce Maciver, Stanford University
Robert Pearce, University of Wisconsin
Rod Eckenhoff, University of Pennsylvania
Travis Craddock, Nova Southeastern University
12:00 pm to 1:20 pm
PLENARY 12 (PL12) Perceptual Integration and Disintegration
Ladan Shams, UCLA
Anthony Hudetz, University of Michigan
2:30 pm - 4:40 pm
PLENARY 13 (PL13) Artificial Intelligence and Machine Consciousness
Paul Werbos, National Science Foundation
David Hanson, Hanson Robotics
Julia Mossbridge, IONS
Sophia the Humanoid Hanson Robot
WORKSHOPS
(Optional)
MONDAY April 2 (Session 1) - 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Language, Evolution and Consciousness – Bever, N. Chomsky, M. Palmarini-Piatelli and others
- Mapping the Field of Consciousness Studies – Combs
- Time and Consciousness – Montemayor, H. Atmanspacher and others
- Inner Experiences High Fidelity – R. Hurlburt, E. Schwitzgebel
- DEI East West Forum (part 1) Satsangi, V. Sahni and others
MONDAY April 2 (Session 2)– 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- Philosophical Theories of Consciousness – Gennaro
- Quantum Biology – Tuszynski, A. Bandyopadhyay, S. Hameroff, others
- Consciousness, Pain and Addiction – T. Vanderah, Ibrahim, A. Patwardhan,
- Ditmanson, M. Zepprich, R. Gelb,
- Consciousness Hacking – Sanguinetti, M. Siegel
- DEI East West Forum (Part 2)
TUESDAY April 3 (Session 3) – 9:00 am – 12:30 pm (morning session only)
- Network Science and Consciousness - Lee, A. Hudetz, G. Mashour, D. Pal
- Free Will, Agency and Consciousness – Pylkkanen, J. Wallezek, G. Musser
- Interfacing with Non-Ordinary States – P. Maes, J. Amores, A. Horowitz, MIT Media Lab
- AI/Robotics, Paul Verschure, Hanson Robotics
Co-Sponsors:
The Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson
The Center for Consciousness Science, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
TSC 2018 Program Committee:
Chair: Stuart Hameroff,
Co-Chairs: Tom Bever, George Mashour
John JB Allen, Harald Atmanspacher, Abi Behar-Montefiore, Betsy Bigbee, Alvin Clark,
Mary Peterson, Eve Isham, James Tagg, Erik Viirre, Nancy Woolf, Jay Sanguinetti,
Paavo Pylkkanen
