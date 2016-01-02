 
Final Call for Abstracts - Due January 2, 2016

Science of Consciousness Conference April 2-7, 2018 Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, Tucson

    •  Newswise —  Science of Consciousness Conference, Tucson 2018 

     

    PLENARY PROGRAM 2018 - Updated

    TUESDAY - APRIL 3

    2:00 pm - 4:10 pm   

    PLENARY 1 (PL1)   Consciousness and Psychedelics                                                                                                              

    Robin Carhart Harris, Imperial College, London  

    Jimo Borjigin, University of Michigan      

    Anil K. Seth, University of Sussex 

     

    WEDNESDAY - APRIL 4  

    8:30 am -10:40 am         

    PLENARY 2 (PL2) Language and Our Inner Voice

    Charles Fernyhough, Durham University                  

    Riny Huijbregts, Utrecht University   

    Andrea Moro, IUSS School for Advanced Studies

     

    11:10 am - 12:30 pm     

    PLENARY 3 (PL 3)

    Cognitive and Consciousness Enhancement Technology

    Patti Maes, MIT Media Lab

    Steven Gullans, Cleveland Clinic, Excel Medical Ventures

     

    2:00 pm to 4:10 pm       

    PLENARY 4 (PL4)

    Neural Correlates of Consciousness: Where, When and How?          

    George Mashour, University of Michigan              

    Hakwan Lau, UCLA           

    Uta Noppenay, University of Birmingham

     

    THURSDAY - APRIL 5                                   

     8:30 am - 10:40 am       

    PLENARY 5 (PL5)  Physics and Consciousness I

    Lucien Hardy, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics                

    Robert Alfano, City College of New York  

    Christoph Simon, University of Calgary   

     

    11:10 am - 12:30 pm     

    PLENARY 6 (PL6) Language, Evolution, and Consciousness

    Noam Chomsky, University of Arizona            

    Thomas Bever, University of Arizona                

    Massimo Palmarini-Piatelli, University of Arizona

     

    2:00 pm -4:45 pm         

    PLENARY 7 (PL7) Origin and Evolution of Life and Consciousness    

    Steen Rasmussen, University of Southern Denmark, Sante Fe Institute                  

    Stuart Kauffman, Sante Fe Institute         

    Sara Walker, Arizona State University

    Bruce Damer, UC Santa Cruz  

         

    FRIDAY - APRIL 6                                          

    8:30 am - 10:40 am        

    PLENARY 8  (PL8) Physics and Consciousness II  

    George F.R. Ellis, University of Cape Town 

    Anirban Bandyopadhyay, NIMS, Japan, IIIR, India

    TBA

     

    11:10 am to 12:30 pm  

    PLENARY 9 (PL9) Keynote – The ‘Meta-Problem’ of Consciousness                                       

    David Chalmers, New York University

                                 

    2:00 pm  - 4:10 pm         

    PLENARY 10 (PL10)    Idealism, Panpsychism and Pan-Protopsychism              

    Deepak Chopra, Chopra Foundation, UCSD    

    Hedda Hassel Morch, New York University

    Stuart Hameroff, University of Arizona

     

    SATURDAY - APRIL 7                                    

    9:00 - 11:10 am               

    PLENARY 11 (PL11)

    How Do Anesthetics Act to Selectively Prevent Consciousness?  

    Bruce Maciver, Stanford University       

    Robert Pearce, University of Wisconsin

    Rod Eckenhoff, University of Pennsylvania

    Travis Craddock, Nova Southeastern University

     

    12:00 pm to 1:20 pm     

    PLENARY 12 (PL12) Perceptual Integration and Disintegration                   

    Ladan Shams, UCLA           

    Anthony Hudetz, University of Michigan

                     

    2:30 pm - 4:40 pm          

    PLENARY 13 (PL13) Artificial Intelligence and Machine Consciousness              

    Paul Werbos, National Science Foundation          

    David Hanson, Hanson Robotics 

    Julia Mossbridge, IONS  

    Sophia the Humanoid Hanson Robot

                                                

    WORKSHOPS

     (Optional)

    MONDAY April 2 (Session 1) - 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

    1. Language, Evolution and Consciousness Bever, N. Chomsky, M. Palmarini-Piatelli and others
    2. Mapping the Field of Consciousness Studies – Combs
    3. Time and Consciousness – Montemayor, H. Atmanspacher and others
    4. Inner Experiences High Fidelity – R. Hurlburt, E. Schwitzgebel
    5. DEI East West Forum (part 1) Satsangi, V. Sahni  and others

    MONDAY April 2 (Session 2)– 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

    1. Philosophical Theories of Consciousness Gennaro
    2. Quantum Biology Tuszynski, A. Bandyopadhyay, S. Hameroff, others
    3. Consciousness, Pain and Addiction – T. Vanderah, Ibrahim, A. Patwardhan,
    4. Ditmanson, M. Zepprich, R. Gelb,
    5. Consciousness Hacking – Sanguinetti, M. Siegel
    6. DEI East West Forum (Part 2)

     TUESDAY April 3 (Session 3)  – 9:00 am – 12:30 pm  (morning session only)

    1. Network Science and Consciousness -   Lee, A. Hudetz, G. Mashour, D. Pal
    2. Free Will, Agency and Consciousness – Pylkkanen, J. Wallezek, G. Musser
    3. Interfacing with Non-Ordinary States – P. Maes, J. Amores, A. Horowitz, MIT Media Lab
    4. AI/Robotics, Paul Verschure, Hanson Robotics

                                 

    Co-Sponsors:                                                                                                        

    The Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson                          

    The Center for Consciousness Science, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

     

    TSC 2018 Program Committee:                                                                                           

    Chair:  Stuart Hameroff,

    Co-Chairs:  Tom Bever, George Mashour                                 

    John JB Allen, Harald Atmanspacher, Abi Behar-Montefiore, Betsy Bigbee, Alvin Clark, 

    Mary Peterson, Eve Isham, James Tagg, Erik Viirre, Nancy Woolf, Jay Sanguinetti,

    Paavo Pylkkanen   

     

    TSC 2018 | CONFERENCE LINKS

     

    REGISTRATION

    Online Abstract Submission system. Standard and Student Rates Available.

     https://eagle.sbs.arizona.edu/sc/

    Previous registrants who have TSC accounts may simply login to their accounts, fill out a badge request and

    continue to the abstract submission process or payment process.

    New to TSC?   Click here and open a basic registration record.

    Questions:   center@email.arizona.edu 

     

    VENUE

    Loews Ventana Canyon Hotel

    LOEWS - Hotel Link Now OPEN (Special rate for conference registrants only)

    Early rate $109 night, based on availability, before February 17)  

     

    DEADLINES

    JANUARY 2, 2018   General Conference Abstracts - Final Deadline

    February 15 - Final Program and Abstract Revisions to Print

     
     

    REGISTRATION

    Standard       $550

    Students       $450

    Workshops  $50-$75 – optional

    Thurs. Dinner/Show $75 -optional

     

    INCLUDED IN REGISTRATION

    Tuesday Welcome Reception

    All Plenary, Concurrent Sessions

    Wednesday and Friday Posters/Demos / Evening Light Receptions

    Saturday Closing Dinner Party  

    Meditation, Yoga

     The Hotel offers free shuttles to Sabino Canyon - www.sabinocanyon.com 

     

    2018  Sponsors/Exhibitors/Advertisers:   center@email.arizona.edu

     

    2018 Press:    Limited number - Please open registrations and email your requests

    Abi Behar Montefiore

    center@email.arizona.edu 

    http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu  

    tel: 520-621-9317  |  +text: 520-247-5785

     

     

