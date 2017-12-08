Loyola Medicine Radiologist Kathleen A. Ward, Md, Named an Inaugural Fellow of the American Association for Women Radiologists

Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine radiologist Kathleen A. Ward, MD, FACR, FAAWR, has been inducted into the first fellowship class of the American Association for Women Radiologists.

Dr. Ward previously was named a fellow of the American College of Radiology. A fellow is the highest grade of membership a medical society bestows.

A past president of the American Association for Women Radiologists, Illinois Radiological Society and Chicago Radiological Society, Dr. Ward received the 2012 Chicago Radiological Society Gold Medal for distinguished service and the 2016 Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine Alumni of the Year Award for excellence in service to patients.

Dr. Ward received her medical degree from Loyola's Stritch School of Medicine and completed a residency in diagnostic radiology and an imaging fellowship at Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Ward is an associate professor in the department of radiology at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Her clinical expertise includes mammography, ultrasound, and breast MRI. She is board certified in diagnostic radiology.

The American Association for Women Radiologists was founded in 1981 to provide a forum for issues unique to women in radiology, radiation oncology, and related professions. The association sponsors programs that promote opportunities for women and facilitate networking. The association also provides mentorship opportunities for the next generation of women radiologists.