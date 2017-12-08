New Heart Transplant Program Launched at NYU Langone Health

Newswise — The Transplant Institute at NYU Langone Health has launched a new heart transplant program—the first new program of its kind in New York State in more than 15 years. Nader Moazami, MD, who achieved an international reputation for excellence leading the cardiac transplant program at Cleveland Clinic, has joined the faculty at NYU Langone to spearhead the new initiative.

Dr. Moazami, who holds the title of Surgical Director of Heart Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support at NYU Langone, has performed more than 300 heart transplants over the course of his career and has been instrumental in the study and advancement of mechanical devices used to treat patients with end-stage heart failure.

“Dr. Moazami’s recruitment signals yet another major step forward to advance the Transplant Institute’s commitment to world-class patient care and research, while addressing the state’s public health crisis in organ donation and transplantation,” said Robert Montgomery, MD, DPhil, professor of surgery and director of NYU Langone’s Transplant Institute. “Regrettably, New York has one of the lowest organ donation rates in the country. Our team of clinicians and staff is dedicated to increasing donation rates and organ availability state-wide.”

Under Dr. Moazami’s leadership, the heart transplant program will provide individualized treatment for patients with advanced heart failure. The cardiac surgeons will see patients alongside cardiologists from the Heart Failure Advanced Care Center, nurse practitioners, social workers, and other specialists to provide comprehensive care and support patients with end-stage heart disease.

NYU Langone’s heart transplant program offers a variety of surgical options for patients waiting for a heart transplant. The Ventricular Assist Device Program currently offers lifesaving mechanical devices including the left ventricular assist device (LVAD) to improve a patient’s quality of life for years after surgery or serve as a bridge to transplantation. Additionally, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) program—in which an ECMO machine provides cardiac and respiratory support by pumping and oxygenating blood outside the patient’s body—was acknowledged for excellence from the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization, a nonprofit dedicated to the development of new therapies for patients requiring mechanical support for heart failure.

“Our new heart transplant program under Dr. Moazami’s leadership elevates the already outstanding cadre of services NYU Langone provides for patients with advanced heart failure,” says Aubrey C. Galloway, MD, the Seymour Cohn Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery and chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery. “We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber join our team and work with our cardiac and cardiothoracic teams to develop what I am confident will be one of the best programs of its kind in the country.”

About Dr. Moazami

A medical school alumnus of Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Moazami completed his residency at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, where he participated in the thoracic organ procurement team and served as chief resident during his final year of training. He went on to complete a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at Cleveland Clinic in 2001.

A prolific researcher, Dr. Moazami has published more than 100 scientific articles in leading peer-reviewed journals, including Circulation, Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation and Journal of the American College of Cardiology. He has been the principal investigator on over two dozen trials of new heart assist devices and other therapies for end-stage heart failure. Additionally he serves as a reviewer for several of the heart and transplantation journals.

Dr. Moazami is a frequent speaker and instructor with more than 150 presentations and educational sessions to his credit. His professional memberships include the International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Heart Failure Society of America, American Society for Artificial Internal Organs and American Association for Thoracic Surgery. His professional career has been dedicated to advancing the field of mechanical circulatory support and heart transplantation.

“I’m honored to join NYU Langone and its Transplant Institute, and to be tasked with developing the heart transplant program,” says Dr. Moazami. “Together, our team is committed to building a patient centered program with the best patient outcomes while bringing awareness to the importance of organ donation.”

To learn more about the heart transplant program or to schedule an appointment, please call 833-34HEART, or 833-344-3278.

About NYU Langone Health:

NYU Langone Health is a world-class, patient-centered, integrated academic medical center, known for its excellence in clinical care, research, and education. Included in the 200+ locations throughout the New York area are five inpatient locations: Tisch Hospital, its flagship acute-care facility; Rusk Rehabilitation, ranked as one of the top 10 rehabilitation programs in the country; NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, a dedicated inpatient orthopedic hospital with all musculoskeletal specialties ranked top 10 in the country; Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, a comprehensive pediatric hospital supporting a full array of children's health services; and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, a full-service teaching hospital and level 1 trauma center located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Also part of NYU Langone Health is the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute–designated cancer center, and NYU School of Medicine, which since 1841 has trained thousands of physicians and scientists who have helped to shape the course of medical history. For more information, go to nyulangone.org, and interact with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.