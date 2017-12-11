Applications Accepted for 2018 Astronomy in Chile Educator Ambassadors Program

Newswise — Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Astronomy in Chile Educator Ambassadors Program (ACEAP).

This program, in its fourth year, brings amateur astronomers, planetarium personnel, and formal and informal educators to several U.S.-funded astronomy observatories in Chile.

While there, ambassadors will receive behind-the-scenes tours of some of the world’s most productive and advanced telescopes, including in-depth information on their instruments and discoveries.

The Astronomy in Chile Educator Ambassadors Program (ACEAP) is a collaboration between Associated Universities Inc., the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, The National Optical Astronomy Observatory, and Gemini Observatory.

ACEAP was initially funded in 2015 as a two-year pilot program by the National Science Foundation (NSF). Due to its success, NSF funded the program for an additional two years.

To be eligible for this program, individuals must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents. Ambassadors may be either amateur astronomers, kindergarten through college (formal and informal) educators who teach astronomy as part of their curriculum or program, planetarium educators, or others who communicate astronomy to the public.

The ACEAP partners will select eight ambassadors from across the United States and its territories for the excursion, which will begin on 9 June 2018 and continue through 18 June 2018. This nine-day expedition will include stops at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO), Gemini-South Observatory, and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).

In addition to the professional facilities, ACEAP ambassadors will visit smaller amateur, public, and tourist observatories. Weather permitting, nighttime observing opportunities will be made available.

ACEAP takes a shared commitment approach. Grant funding covers the majority of the expenses for each ambassador; the remainder, including airfare, must be paid by the ambassador or their institution or sponsor.

To learn more about the program and to apply, go to: http://epe.aui.edu/programs/astronomy-in-chile-educator-ambassadors-program/

You can also visit us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/AstronomyAmbassadorsProgram/ The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. (applicant’s local time), 28 January 2018.