ASN Partners with VA Center for Innovation on My Kidney Nutrition App Features CHALLENGEWashington, DC (December 12, 2017) — Around 17% of American Adults Have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), and the Rate of Prevalence Is Higher for US Veterans. CKD,

ASN Partners with VA Center for Innovation on My Kidney Nutrition App Features Challenge

Newswise — Washington, DC (December 12, 2017) — Around 17% of American adults have chronic kidney disease (CKD), and the rate of prevalence is higher for US Veterans. CKD, if not treated appropriately, can ultimately lead to kidney failure requiring either dialysis or a transplant.

Patients with CKD require complex and unique dietary modifications and currently rely on dietitians that provide Medical Nutritional Therapy and static printed materials. A new mobile app is needed that provides CKD patients with greater independence when making their nutritional choices.

In order to address this need, the American Society of Nephrology has partnered with the VA Center for Innovation to host a public crowd sourced prize competition in order to develop a new mobile app that will serve as a powerful tool to empower CKD patients to contribute to their own well-being.

The recently launched My Kidney Nutrition App Features Challenge is the first step to bringing a new mobile app that is fun and gamified by implementing rewards tailored to the user’s kidney health goals.

“Americans living with CKD deserve to have the best information available to guide their nutritional decisions. The American Society of Nephrology is honored to partner with the VA Center for Innovation to address this clear need and further our respective commitments to fighting kidney diseases. As a VA nephrologist, I look forward to the progress that this initiative and subsequent innovative projects will bring about to improve the health and lives of both Veterans and non-Veterans living with kidney diseases.” Eleanor D. Lederer, MD, FASN, President, American Society of Nephrology.

The competition, being run by Topcoder, HeroX, and Operation Code, is currently seeking the best app feature ideas and gamification elements from the public. Interested individuals are encouraged to learn more about the My Kidney Nutrition App Features Challenge and how to participate.

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 18,000 members representing 112 countries. For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact the society at 202-640-4660.

#