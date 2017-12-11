Nine Honored by Society for Risk Analysis

Newswise — MCLEAN, Virginia (Dec. 12, 2017) – Today, the Society for Risk Analysis (SRA) awarded six prestigious scholarly and service awards and named three new Fellows at its Annual Meeting in Arlington, Virginia. These awards recognize nine individuals for their outstanding contributions to the society and to the science of risk analysis. The recipients were selected by a committee of SRA past presidents and approved by the SRA Council. This year’s awardees include:

2017 SRA Chauncey Starr Distinguished Young Analyst Award – Robyn S. Wilson, M.S., Ph.D., from the Ohio State University School of Environment and Natural Resources. Given to a professional age 40 or under, Wilson was recognized for her outstanding achievement in understanding risk management decisions in agricultural landscapes as they relate to nutrient loss and water quality, and exceptional promise for continued contributions to risk analysis.

2017 SRA Distinguished Educator Award – Scott Ferson, Ph.D., from the University of Liverpool, for his substantial contributions to the training of new risk analysis experts.

2017 Richard J. Burk Outstanding Service Award – Kuen-Yu Wu, from National Taiwan University, for his extraordinary service to the society.

2017 SRA Outstanding Practitioner Award – Cristina Ford McLaughlin, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for her outstanding risk analysis practice in preparing economic impact analyses for regulations aimed at reducing consumer health and safety risks.

2017 SRA Distinguished Achievement Award – Akihiro Tokai, Dr. Eng., for his extraordinary achievements in risk analysis pertaining to the practical application of risk assessment for high priority socio-environmental hazards, such as chemicals and environmental infrastructure.

2017 SRA/Sigma Xi Distinguished Lecturer Award – Seda Kundak, Ph.D., from Istanbul Technical University.

2017 SRA Fellows – Selected for their substantial achievements in science or public policy relating to risk analysis and substantial service to the society, the 2017 class of SRA Fellows includes: Frank J. Hearl, P.E., SMChE, from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Robert L. Goble, Ph.D., from Clark University, and Katherine von Stackelberg, Ph.D., from Harvard University.

###

About SRA

The Society for Risk Analysis is a multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, scholarly, international society that provides an open forum for all those interested in risk analysis. SRA was established in 1980. Since 1982, it has continuously published Risk Analysis: An International Journal, the leading scholarly journal in the field. For more information, visit www.sra.org.