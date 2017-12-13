Society for Risk Analysis Announces Its New 2018 Council

Newswise — MCLEAN, Virginia (Dec. 13, 2017) – During its Annual Meeting, the Society for Risk Analysis (SRA) announced the addition of five new Council members and the rise of Professor Terje Aven, Ph.D., University of Stavanger, Norway, as the new President of its 2018 Council. Aven succeeds Margaret MacDonell, Ph.D., Argonne National Laboratories, who has completed her term and will continue to serve on the Council as past president. Other officers elected include Katherine McComas, Cornell University as president-elect and Henry Willis, RAND, as treasurer-elect.

Newly elected Council members serving SRA through 2020 are: Jacqueline MacDonald Gibson, University of North Carolina, Scott Dotson, Centers for Disease Control/National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and Myriam Merad, National Center for Scientific Research, France.

Under Aven’s leadership, the Council and its committees are focused on enhancing the field of risk analysis and fostering future Society leaders. Aven has worked extensively in the past year to develop core principles and fundamentals that are essential to the field, and will continue this work as President. The Society will continue to deliver year-round thought leadership and educational webinars, to support its regional and special interest events, and to plan for the 2019 World Congress on Risk.

“I will continue the strong work conducted by my predecessors to further develop SRA as a truly international organization for the field and science of risk analysis,” states Aven. “My goal is to provide authoritative guidance on how to conduct prudent risk analysis.”

Council members who will continue to serve include: Frederic Bouder, Ph.D., University of Stavanger; Joe Arvai, Ph.D., University of Michigan; Sandra Hoffman, Ph.D., U.S. Department of Agriculture; Bilal Ayyub, Ph.D., University of Maryland; Sharon Friedman, Lehigh University; Patricia Nance University of Cincinnati; Shoji Tsuchida, Kansai University; Sally Kane, independent consultant; and Brett Burk, SRA Executive Secretariat.

###

About SRA The Society for Risk Analysis is a multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, scholarly, international society that provides an open forum for all those interested in risk analysis. SRA was established in 1980. Since 1981, it has continuously published Risk Analysis: An International Journal, the leading scholarly journal in the field. For more information, visit www.sra.org.