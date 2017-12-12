One-Year Paid Fellowships in Regulatory Science Now Available

Newswise — (Washington, D.C. – Dec. 12, 2017) The PhRMA Foundation announced today that it will fund new one-year, post-doctoral fellowships for individuals interested in pursuing careers in Regulatory Science. The “Regulatory Science Fellowship within Industry” will provide a $70,000 stipend and place participants in pharmaceutical industry settings, where they will gain hands-on experience working with regulatory science professionals.

Regulatory Science is the science of developing new tools, standards, and approaches to assess the safety, efficacy, quality, and performance of all FDA-regulated products. FDA-regulated products include medical products, such as drugs, devices, and biologics, as well as food, and tobacco products. This program will support Fellows focusing on medicine and medical products exclusively.

The first Fellows will begin working in July 2018, at locations in Maryland, New Jersey or Pennsylvania. Application deadline for the Fellowship is April 1, 2018.

“The Foundation’s Regulatory Science Fellowships within Industry are designed to nurture and develop the next generation of leaders in biomedical research, helping them master this increasingly complex and sophisticated environment,” said PhRMA Foundation President Eileen Cannon. “Those who participate in this program will acquire the skills and multidisciplinary training required to succeed in regulatory science careers.”

“This Fellowship will also help strengthen the expertise currently needed within the regulatory science sector – the importance of which is growing as the dynamics of scientific discovery rapidly change,” she said.

Regulatory Science Fellows will be provided a full year of on-site industry experience, working within a global pharmaceutical company’s regulatory affairs department. Fellows will work closely with the regulatory science team, where they will participate in intercompany and intracompany initiatives in regulatory science and will benefit from deeply experienced thought leaders in the discipline of regulation. Through this experience, Fellows will gain insight into challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry globally with respect to regulatory science and policy.

To be eligible, applicants must hold a PhD or appropriate terminal research doctorate in a field related to the proposed activities of the Fellowship or hold a Juris Doctorate (JD) with 1-2 years post-JD experience. The Fellow must be able to relocate to one of three locations -- Maryland, New Jersey or Pennsylvania -- for the duration of the Fellowship. Applicants must have permanent U.S. work authorization.

For more information or to apply, please visit the PhRMA Foundation’s website, at www.phrmafoundation.org, or call 202-572-7756.

###

About the PhRMA Foundation

The mission of the PhRMA Foundation is to support young scientists in disciplines important to the pharmaceutical industry by awarding them competitive research fellowships and grants at a critical decision point at the outset of their careers. For more than 50 years, the Foundation has been helping to build a larger pool of highly-trained, top-quality scientists to help meet the growing needs of scientific and academic institutions, government, and the research-intensive pharmaceutical industry. Since its founding, it has distributed more than $80 million to supportscientific research. To learn more, please visit www.phrmafoundation.org.