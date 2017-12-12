NYU’s Mishra Named Fellow of National Academy of Inventors

Newswise — New York University Professor Bhubaneswar “Bud” Mishra has been named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI), the organization announced today.

“Election to NAI Fellow status is the highest professional accolade bestowed solely to academic inventors who have demonstrated a prolific spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development, and welfare of society,” NAI said in announcing the 2017 fellows.

The 2017 Fellows are named inventors on nearly 6,000 issued U.S. patents, bringing the collective patents held by all NAI Fellows to more than 32,000 issued U.S. patents.

Mishra is a professor of computer science and mathematics at NYU’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering, and a professor of human genetics at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine. He is also a visiting scholar in quantitative biology at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and a professor of cell biology at NYU School of Medicine.

Mishra holds 21 issued and 23 pending patents in areas ranging over robotics, model checking, intrusion detection, cyber security, emergency response, disaster management, data analysis, biotechnology, nanotechnology, genome mapping and sequencing, mutation calling, cancer biology, financial technology, advertising technology, Internet architecture, and linguistics. He has industrial experience in computer and data science, finance, robotics and bio- and nanotechnologies, and is the author of a textbook on algorithmic algebra and more than 200 archived publications.

Mishra’s pioneering work includes the following: the first application of model checking to hardware verification; the first robotics technologies for grasping, reactive grippers and work holding; the first single molecule genotype/haplotype mapping technology (optical mapping); the first analysis of copy number variants with a segmentation algorithm; the first whole-genome haplotype assembly technology (SUTTA); the first clinical-genomic variant/base calling technology (TotalRecaller); and the first single molecule single cell nanomapping technology.

Mishra has a bachelor’s degree in science from India’s Utkal University and in electronics and electrical communication engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) as well as master and doctoral degrees in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Association for Computing Machinery, the Association for the Advancement of Science as well as a Distinguished Alumnus of IIT and a NYSTAR Distinguished Professor.

Included among all NAI Fellows are more than 100 presidents and senior leaders of research universities and non-profit research institutes; 439 members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; 36 inductees of the National Inventors Hall of Fame; 52 recipients of the U.S. National Medal of Technology and Innovation and U.S. National Medal of Science; 29 Nobel Laureates; 261 AAAS Fellows; 168 IEEE Fellows; and 142 Fellows of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, among other awards and distinctions.

In April, Mishra and other 2017 NAI Fellows will be inducted as part of the Seventh Annual NAI Conference of the National Academy of Inventors in Washington, D.C. Andrew H. Hirshfeld, U.S. Commissioner for Patents, will provide the keynote address for the induction ceremony.

