Bayshore Medical Center Welcomes Cathie-Ann Mancuso, M.D., Internist

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – December 12, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ is pleased to welcome internist, Cathie-Ann Mancuso, M.D., to the medical staff. Dr. Mancuso specializes in internal medicine and will be joining the practice of Matawan Medical Associates, part of Meridian Medical Group, at 213 Main Street in Matawan.

“I am excited to join the team at Matawan Medical Associates and to see patients at Bayshore Medical Center,” says Dr. Mancuso. “I am passionate about providing the best patient care possible and look forward to helping our community members feel and be well.”

Dr. Mancuso received her medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and her internal medicine residency at Saint Peter’s University Hospital/Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson. While at Saint Peter’s, she served on the Resident Council and Graduate Medical Education Committee.

“We are excited to have Dr. Mancuso join the team,” says Timothy Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center. “She brings with her a fresh perspective and an eagerness to serve our community and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to the medical staff.”

Dr. Mancuso is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Mancuso, please call 732-566-2363.

