APS Launches New and Improved User Experience for Its Online Physiology Journals

Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (December 12, 2017)—To provide journal readers and authors with an upgraded user experience, the American Physiological Society (APS) is pleased to announce the transfer of its journals to a new online platform. The move transfers 13 APS physiology research journals to Atypon’s Literatum online publishing platform after more than 20 years with its previous and original online journal host.

“APS is delighted to provide its authors, readers and librarians with a state-of-the-art publishing platform for our journals. The Literatum platform provides an enriched experience for search, navigation, discoverability and citability. APS chose Atypon as a strategic partner that will support advancing our mission to disseminate the best research published in physiology,” said Rita Scheman, APS director of publications and executive editor.

The new custom site was designed by the Atypon Design Studio using Atypon’s UX 3.0 design language and implementation system for modern scholarly websites that prioritizes readers’ and authors’ needs. Among the state-of-the-art features and functionality users can expect from the new website:

The same experience on every type of device;

Convenient side-by-side full-text reading that places figures and references adjacent to related text;

Interactive PDFs with image enlargement, reference citation links and quicker downloads (“PDF Plus”);

Multimedia, including video abstracts, podcasts and social media, played within the article;

Fast, precise search and discovery across all journals;

Enhanced and openly viewable article-level usage statistics (Altmetrics);

A single user login with APS member credentials for the entire site;

Fast, regular delivery of new features; and

Many other features designed to enhance the author and reader experience.

Journals hosted on Literatum are the American Journal of Physiology (AJP), which will have been continuously published for 120 years in 2018 (composed of AJP—Cell Physiology; AJP—Endocrinology and Metabolism; AJP—Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology; AJP—Heart and Circulatory Physiology; AJP—Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology; AJP—Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology; AJP—Renal Physiology); Journal of Applied Physiology; Journal of Neurophysiology; Physiological Genomics; Physiology; Physiological Reviews; and Advances in Physiology Education. Comprehensive Physiology and Physiological Reports (the open access journal collaboration of APS and the Physiological Society) will move to Atypon’s Literatum platform in early 2018 under the aegis of Wiley, which publishes those two journals on APS’ behalf.

“Having all APS journals on the same platform provides opportunities for synergies between the titles that we look forward to exploring,” Scheman said.

Physiology is the study of how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. Established in 1887, the American Physiological Society (APS) was the first U.S. society in the biomedical sciences field. The Society represents more than 11,000 members and publishes 14 peer-reviewed journals with a worldwide readership.