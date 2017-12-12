American University experts available to comment on Thursday's FCC vote on net neutrality

WHO: Laura DeNardis Faculty Director, American University Internet Governance Lab

Aram Sinnreich Associate Professor, American University School of Communication

WHAT: Available to discuss the FCC's vote to repeal net neutrality regulations. DeNardis is a globally recognized internet governance scholar and the author of The Global War for Internet Governance. Sinnreich researches and writes about the intersections of culture, law and technology.

WHEN: December 12 - ongoing

WHERE: Via email or telephone. Call for TV availability.