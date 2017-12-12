 
American University experts available to comment on Thursday's FCC vote on net neutrality

Released: 12-Dec-2017 9:05 AM EST

CHANNELS
Government/Law, Technology, Cybersecurity, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Net Neutrality, FCC, internet governance

    • WHO: Laura DeNardis Faculty Director, American University Internet Governance Lab

    Aram Sinnreich Associate Professor, American University School of Communication

    WHAT: Available to discuss the FCC's vote to repeal net neutrality regulations. DeNardis is a globally recognized internet governance scholar and the author of The Global War for Internet Governance. Sinnreich researches and writes about the intersections of culture, law and technology. 

    WHEN: December 12 -  ongoing

    WHERE: Via email or telephone. Call for TV availability. 

