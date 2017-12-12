https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-offers-wellness-content-assessment-to-support-healthier-lifestyles/

ROCHESTER, Minn. ─ Mayo Clinic has expanded its commercial content offerings to include expert, research-based wellness content and a personalized, actionable wellness assessment. Organizations and businesses interested in supporting healthier lifestyles for consumers can access thousands of content assets, including articles, tips, videos, expert advice, FAQs, recipes and the Mayo Clinic Wellness Assessment.



The wellness content, developed with people of all ages and life stages in mind, is designed to improve lives by providing people with resources to become more proactive about their health. All wellness content covers six key topics, including:

Fitness

Healthy eating

Healthy weight

Sleep

Stress and resilience

Tobacco cessation

The Mayo Clinic Wellness Assessment, which is an interactive questionnaire, focuses on the same six topics above, and is designed to assess individual responses and deliver personalized, actionable results to help individuals improve their health.



“Wellness is central to preventing many of the most common diseases, better managing existing chronic conditions, and improving overall quality of life," says Sandhya Pruthi, M.D., a Mayo Clinic internist and associate medical director, Mayo Clinic Global Business Solutions, which develops products and services which extend Mayo Clinic expertise through employer, payer, provider, consumer and partner channels. "By observing the trends in the number of people utilizing personal activity trackers and wearable health-related devices, one can see living well is a major lifestyle choice for a growing number of consumers. We believe offering Mayo Clinic’s evidence-based wellness information to businesses and consumers is another way to reach individuals with timely, accurate health information they desire to support their goals no matter where they are on their paths to wellness.”



Mayo Clinic’s wellness content and assessment provide meaningful lifestyle guidance to individuals but do not serve as a substitute for medical care guidance for health conditions.



