Political Science Professor Available on Alabama Special Election

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- Alvin Tillery, Jr. is an associate professor of political science and director of the Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy at Northwestern University. His research and teaching interests are in the fields of American politics and political theory. His research in American politics focuses on American political development, racial and ethnic politics and media and politics. He can be reached at alvin.tillery@northwestern.edu or (mobile) 574-514-5758.

Quote from Professor Tillery

“There are three things to watch for in the special election in Alabama. First, and most important, is what white women in suburban districts are telling us in the exit polls. This demographic delivered solidly for President Trump in the 2016 election, but, in the wake of the allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr. Moore, they are potentially the only swing bloc in this election. Second, we should be tracking turnout in suburban districts in the Mobile and Huntsville areas. Republican voters in these areas are more highly educated than white voters in other parts of the state.

“If turnout in these areas is low, it could be a sign that many voters in these districts are following the example of Alabama’s senior senator, Richard Shelby, by refusing to vote for Mr. Moore. Finally, we should pay attention to how President Trump and the leadership of the RNC respond to the election. Their decision to throw their support back to Moore in the 11th hour will prove a costly one no matter what happens tonight. If Moore wins, and they wrap their arms around him, it will make a great campaign ad for the Democrats in 2018.”

More News at Northwestern Now